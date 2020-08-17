CSA boss Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect

Cricket South Africa has confirmed the resignation of its president Chris Nenzani, with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the resignation of its president Chris Nenzani, with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Monday, CSA confirmed, “Mr Chris Nenzani has resigned as the President of the Members Council and the Chairman of the board of directors of Cricket South Africa with effect from the 15 August 2020.”

“Mr Nenzani led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Mr Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance, and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population.”

CSA thanked Nenzani for his contribution.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s Members Council and the board of directors we thank Mr. Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours, and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket.”

Nenzani has come under fire in recent months for a lack of leadership in the organisations handling of its former CEO Thabang Moroe who has been found guilty of financial mismanagement in a recent forensic audit.

He was also criticised for his handling of cricket's transformation agenda, which has been many black former players express their experience of discrimination during their time in the national team.

A new president and chairman will be appointed at CSA's annual general meeting scheduled for 5 September 2020.

