MKMVA in JHB slams Ramaphosa for failing to acknowledge fallen health workers

The military association has accused the president of turning a blind eye to female frontline workers who have died in the line of duty.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in Johannesburg has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to acknowledge the fallen health care workers of the country.

The military association has accused the President of turning a blind eye to female frontline workers who have died in the line of duty.

As part of their women's month commemoration, the association's Thanduxolo Dyodo said over 27,000 health care professionals have contracted COVID-19 while at least 240 others have lost their lives fighting the pandemic.

“We are dipping our heads as Umkhonto we Sizwe in Joburg to the doctors and the nurses who are sacrificing and dying every day. We are calling upon the government to take these frontline workers very very seriously. They are the only people who are prepared to die for their own nation as we did as Umkhonto we Sizwe.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.