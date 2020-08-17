Mkhwebane to embark on full-scale health inspection at Gauteng health facilities

This as the Office of the Public Protector continues with its fact-finding mission about the state of the country’s health facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is this week expected to embark on a full-scale inspection at health facilities in Gauteng to observe how they are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the tour, Mkhwebane will assess whether hospitals are properly capacitated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The visit comes as the provincial government is marred by allegations of corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Sekgwale said: “We will be visiting more provinces after Gauteng. So, we are monitoring about problems here and there on the issues of death, we go over to go see for ourselves.”

Mkhwebane’s entourage will visit facilities in Soweto, Vaal, Tshwane and a report of the findings will be released and shared with relevant authorities to remedy and identify shortcomings.

