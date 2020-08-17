Ntuli says public debate with Steenhuisen will lead to transparent DA race

Mbali Ntuli on Monday challenged Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen to a series of four live televised debates in the run-up to the party's congress in October.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership candidate Mbali Ntuli on Monday said that a public debate with her contender and interim party leader, John Steenhuisen, would be an opportunity for South Africans and party members to scrutinise the material differences in their ideologies.

Ntuli challenged Steenhuisen to a series of four live televised debates in the run-up to the DA’s congress in October. The party decided to go ahead with its virtual congress due to COVID-19.

Ntuli said that the debates would encourage a transparent race.

“Do they vote for John, an influential and key member of both the Federal Executive and the national management committee, who sat on these bodies and oversaw the DA losing three of our metros governments,” she said.

Ntuli was adamant that her idea about how South Africa should look under the DA’s leadership was different from how Steenhuisen saw it, and South Africans deserved to know.

“Do they vote for John, a candidate that is part of the existing establishment and wishes and seems to really maintain the status quo, or do they vote for a candidate that wishes to reimagine what SA could look like?” Ntuli asked.

She also believed that public debates were a longstanding tradition of democratic and liberal parties.

Ntuli called on Steenhuisen to respond to her challenge and use live television as a legitimate platform to showcase their respective offerings.

Mbali Ntuli | Press Conference | 17 August 2020 https://t.co/Ss0nBplXVS — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) August 17, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.