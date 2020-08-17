Majoro: Lesotho eager to ensure success of SADC industrialisation plan

The annual meeting will see Mozambique take over as chairperson and Botswana will be the head of the organ on politics, defence and security.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s new prime minister, Moeketsi Majoro, said that his country was eager to ensure the success of the SADC regional industrialisation strategy.

Majoro addressed the virtual summit of heads of state and government as a new addition.

"As a small economy, Lesotho stands to gain the most from the advantages promised by economic integration. We fully uphold the region's vision of a peaceful middle-to high-income industrustialisation regime where all citizens enjoy sustainable economic well-being, justice and freedom."

He was appointed in May following the resignation of his predecessor Tom Thabane and the collapse of his government.

