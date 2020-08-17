Maile: Illegal land occupation will soon be a thing of the past

The Gauteng government has now formulated a strategy that will put an end to illegal land grabs.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said that illegal land occupation would be a thing of the past soon.

Maile was speaking in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, during the launching of the province’s anti-land invasion strategy.

The plan seeks to fight the mushrooming of informal settlement and illegal land invasions.

As the @CityofJoburgZA we have noted the scourge of land invasions in the City since the Corona Virus outbreak. Thus, together with @GautengProvince we’ve developed a strategy to prevent land grabbing imploding in our City #WeServeJoburg #NoToLandGrabbing pic.twitter.com/Hc7VPCAUBp — Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) August 17, 2020

Region G includes Lenasia and has been a hot spot for illegal land invasions for the past few years.

The area has witnessed running battles, with the members of law enforcement agencies, clashing with the residents.

To avert such incidents, the Gauteng government has now formulated a strategy that will put an end to illegal land grabs.

Maile explains: "When we become proactive like we are today, we don't want to get to a point where our people are also taken advantage of because you have syndicates that are very organised."

The plan will see 1,500 community patrollers deployed throughout the province to known hot spots over the next three months in order to discourage land invasion.

There have been nearly 40 incidents of land grabs in Johannesburg alone.

Meanwhile, just a stone’s throw away from the launch of the strategy, dozens of residents of a newly established informal settlement have been protesting, demanding land and houses.

