Madikizela concerned that ANC councillor arrested over Bellville taxi violence

One person was killed and two others were wounded in two shooting incidents at the Bellville taxi rank last week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela is visiting the Bellville taxi rank on Monday afternoon following a spike in taxi violence.

One person was killed and two others were wounded in two shooting incidents there last week.

Madikizela called an urgent meeting with the leaders of taxi associations Santaco, Cata and Codeta this morning.

They discussed measures to ensure the safety of commuters.

Madikizela said that so far, seven suspects had been arrested.

"It is very concerning that one of those who was arrested is in fact an ANC ward councillor in ward 87 in Khayelitsha. We have seen an increase in the scourge of taxi violence in the Western Cape where many innocent people have lost there lives. We want the police to ensure that those who are found guilty face the full might of the law."

Since January, the provincial Transport Department had recorded more than 40 taxi-related murders and 20 attempted murders, with issues around operating licences and routes appearing to fuel the violence.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.