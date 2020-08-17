Load reduction: Eskom cuts power in large parts of Soweto, Ivory Park

The utility said it’s implemented so-called "load reduction" to prevent networking overloading in these areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has cut power to large parts of Soweto and Ivory Park on Monday morning.

The tens of thousands of residents affected by the outages can expect to have electricity after 9 am.

On the national front, Eskom warned it could implement loadshedding again this week.

It said its working to restore generation units that went offline, and the grid is under pressure as a result.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The power generation system will still be constrained this coming week. This is because we have eight generation units that are either broken or their return to service has been delayed.”

