Lesotho stands to benefit most from SADC regional industrialisation strat-Majoro

Majoro addressed the 40th SADC ordinary summit as newcomer after he was appointed in May following the resignation of his predecessor Tom Thabane and the collapse of his government.

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho’s new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro said his country was eager to ensure the success of the regional industrialisation strategy.

The annual meeting will see Mozambique take over as chairperson, and Botswana will be the head of the organ on politics, defence and security.

Majoro addressed the virtual summit of heads of state and government as a new addition.

He was appointed in May following the resignation of his predecessor Tom Thabane and the collapse of his government.

“As a small economy, Lesotho stands to gain the most from the advantages promised by economic regional integration. We fully uphold the region’s vision of a peaceful middle to high income industrialised region were all citizens enjoy sustainable economic wellbeing, justice and freedom.”

CONTAINING COVID-19 WHILE LIMITING DISRUPTION TO ECONOMIC EXCHANGE

Earlier, SADC executive secretary Dr Stergomena Tax said the regional guidelines for movement of goods during the COVID-19 pandemic have limited the spread of the virus and ensured the safety of citizens.

Tax opened the virtual summit of heads of state and government.

She said it is a historic summit on the 40th anniversary of the bloc.

Tax passed condolences on the passing of former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa who died last month, and she thanked the outgoing chair; Tanzania; and outgoing chair of the organ for politics, defence and security; Zimbabwe; for their leadership during the past year.

“A number of milestones were recorded during the year, including the timely development of SADC guidelines on the movement of goods and services across the region during COVID-19. The guidelines greatly contributed to the containment of the spread of the COVID-19, and the facilitated movement of goods thus minimising disruptions.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.