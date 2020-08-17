Leo Williams, the Laingville boy shot in service delivery protest, dies

Leo Williams (9) was shot in the head when public order police clashed with demonstrators in the Laingville community at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - A 9-year-old boy shot during a service delivery protest in St Helena Bay has died after more than two weeks in ICU.

An investigation is underway by police watchdog Ipid.

Williams took his last breath just before 3pm on Monday afternoon, 10 minutes after doctors switched off life support.

He'd been fighting for his life at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital since the shooting just over two weeks ago.

Family spokesperson Thyrone Williams accompanied the boy's parents to hospital earlier today where they were informed there was nothing more that doctors could do.

"The family is heartbroken... they are sad."

Williams said that Leo would be sorely missed as everyone in the close-knit community of Laingville knew and loved the friendly boy.

