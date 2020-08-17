COVID-19: KZN public schools develop teaching strategies using distance learning

Umkomaas Secondary School on the eThekwini south coast has incorporated the use of WhatsApp to teaching and learning and found a way to ensure that pupils who don’t have access to data also receive learning material.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal public school has developed a teaching and learning strategy using distance learning and contactless classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Umkomaas Secondary School on the eThekwini south coast has incorporated the use of WhatsApp to teaching and learning and found a way to ensure that pupils who don’t have access to data also receive learning material.

The school has, however, appealed to the Basic Education Department to substitute teachers with co-morbidities saying this will assist in maintaining smaller class numbers.

Umkomaas Secondary School deputy principal Craig Govender said the school has pupils from diverse backgrounds and their strategy is to accommodate everyone.

“We’ve created chat groups with our different grades and subject teachers. We’ve also accommodated parents in that we’ve had two drive-throughs at our school where parents of different grades can pick up packages for every subject that their child does.

Vaman Ramessur, a matric pupil, said pupils have embraced the new method of learning.

“We actually do have dedicated learners throughout the school who go out of their way to try and get the necessary resources so that they can work.”

School principal Sibongiseni Hlongwane has set high standards for the matrics, saying he wants them to outdo the class of 2019 despite the challenges.

The school said it was still in need of educators to substitute with comorbities but hopes its strategy will work until the Basic Education Department deploys more teachers to the institution.

