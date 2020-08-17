KZN education authorities readying for return of pupils next Monday

KZN has the biggest education sector in the country with over 2.8 million pupils at over 6,000 schools.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) education authorities said they were working overtime to ensure schools in the province are ready ahead of the return of more pupils to classrooms from next Monday.

Provincial authorities said orders for additional personal protective equipment have been authorised and mobile classrooms are also being procured.

The provincial education department’s Barney Mthembu said they were making alternative arrangements to ensure safety at schools where mobile classrooms cannot be placed due to a shortage of space.

“These shields will be used in some of the schools because there are schools that need mobile classrooms but they don’t have space in the yard."

The basic education department has also encouraged the use of social media apps such as WhatsApp to aid teaching and learning.

But Sharm Govender – a teacher at Umkomaas Secondary School said this was challenging.

“I don’t think that the kids are actually doing the work on WhatsApp because when I looked at my grade 12s, I had given them a whole lot of stuff to do at home but when they came back to school most of it wasn’t done.”

Govender said their biggest challenge is ensuring that there is fair access for pupils who can’t afford data.

