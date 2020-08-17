Hawks arrest 5 former and current FS govt officials for fraud, corruption

The investigating unit said that those handcuffed included a former head of a department and a retired official over money laundering of over R244 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said that they had arrested five current and former Free State government officials on fraud and corruption-related charges.

The allegations are in connection with a company called Rekgonne Community Projects, which had a contract with the provincial Agriculture Department to implement different projects for two years.

The Hawk's Lloyd Ramovha said that they made this discovery during investigations linked to the Estina dairy farm case.

"The allegations against the five relate to a company known as Superior Quality Trading. The company also trades as Rekgonne Community Projects. During the investigations, it was discovered that there were irregularities in the financial flow analysis of the bank accounts."

