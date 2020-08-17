Golden Arrow Bus Service offers R200k reward for info on bus arson attacks

Five buses have been destroyed in separate attacks since Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Service is offering a R200,000 reward for any information that can help the investigation into the torching of its buses.

Two buses were set alight in the latest incident in Philippi on Monday morning.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "Golden Arrow is extremely concerned about the ongoing arson attacks which resulted in five destroyed buses in the last two weeks. The South African Police Service is constitutionally mandated to investigate these crimes and bring these perpetrators to book and we plead with them to intervene decisively."

