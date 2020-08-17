Girl (7) still unaccounted for after 8 people die in NC guest house fire

One more person is being treated at a Cape Town hospital while three survived without any injuries.

CAPE TOWN - Search and rescue officials scouring the scene of a deadly fire at a Northern Cape guest house have retrieved bones from the debris.

Three adults and five children died in the blaze that broke out at a holiday resort apartment in Witdraai on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At this stage, a 7-year-old girl remains unaccounted for.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba: "Police search and rescue members, members of the K9 and the local police have retrieved some bones from the debris this afternoon. It cannot be confirmed at this stage if the remains are of the missing child. Forensics investigators and forensic anthropologists are waiting to process the scene."

