Gauteng, WC vow to increase efforts to monitor inter-provincial travel movement

From Tuesday, South Africans will be permitted to travel between provinces again.

CAPE TOWN - With inter-provincial travel allowed under level 2, the Gauteng and the Western Cape governments said they would increase efforts to monitor movement.

While these relaxed measures should boost the tourism sector and increase economic activity, concerns have been raised over a possible second wave in COVID-19 infections.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province would remain on high alert to contain possible cluster outbreaks.

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “We are quite confident. We have seen the systems in both the healthcare facilities as well as the law enforcement agencies ensuring that the laws of the country and as well as the lockdown provisions are still being kept for people who will be moving in between provinces.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said it was now up to the public to adhere to regulations.

“What it does is that it shows that we can do this responsibly, we continue with our social distancing masks and hand sanitising. Then we can actually look at how we can push back the curfew further or even take it away.”

Some restrictions will stay in place, like the night-time curfew and the limit on the number of people allowed to attend places of worship and funerals.

