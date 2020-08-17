Gauteng’s anti-land invasion plan to help ease housing backlog - MEC Maile

The plan seeks to fight the mushrooming of informal settlement and illegal land invasions.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Monday said that the rapid land response strategy would help to alleviate the province’s housing problem.

Maile was speaking in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, during the launching of the province’s anti-land invasion strategy.

The plan seeks to fight the mushrooming of informal settlement and illegal land invasions.

Maile said that the mushrooming of informal settlements across the province was hampering their efforts to deliver services.

The MEC said that the anti-land invasion strategy would clear the land meant for development.

“It’s important to be proactive and prevent it from happening before it happens,” Maile said.

There has been an upsurge in land invasions in Gauteng, with numerous incidents in the south of Joburg and Pretoria.

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said that people were taking advantage of the most vulnerable members of the public.

The plan will see 1,500 community patrollers deployed throughout the province to known hot spots over the next three months in order to discourage land invasion.

