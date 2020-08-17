Gauteng residents warned to brace for 2-day cold snap amid looming power cuts

The South African Weather Service on Monday said that the cold front was expected to make landfall in the evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a two-day cold snap and looming power cuts as temperatures are expected to plummet.

“The cold front will affect mainly the southern parts of Gauteng tomorrow [Tuesday], that will be Vereeniging and Johannesburg. There is also a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers from late afternoon over those areas,” said forecaster Venetia Phakula.

This comes against the backdrop of possible load shedding, with Eskom warning that its power grid remained severely constrained.

Rolling blackouts returned to South African households last week and were suspended over the weekend.

However, with the cold front approaching electricity demand is expected to increase.

