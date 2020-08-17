EC police expect more arrests linked to deadly attack on family in Ngcobo

The police's Sibongile Soci said that a task team was established and two suspects were arrested within 24 hours.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are not ruling out the possibility of further arrests in connection with a fatal attack on a family in Ngcobo.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with Friday's attack.

Police said that the family was watching TV when armed men entered and opened fire on Friday.

A 60-year-old woman and her 32-year-old son were shot dead.

Her two daughters, aged 10 and 17, were wounded and are recovering in hospital.

The police's Sibongile Soci said that a task team was established and two suspects were arrested within 24 hours.

"While the suspects were arrested, two 9mm pistols were recovered and he firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they have not been used in the commissioning of crime."

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.