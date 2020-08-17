Don’t forget leg day: Gyms to reopen soon under level 2 lockdown

Over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will be moving to lockdown level 2 from midnight on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - After four long months, people will soon be allowed to work out in the gym again.

Under the relaxed regulations, fitness centres are allowed to reopen but under strict conditions.

Operators will need to submit their COVID-19 plans to government for approval before they can reopen.

The Sport Science Institute's Mandla Moyo said there was a long road to recovery: “We’ve seen about a third of fitness centres implementing retrenchments and almost all fitness centres may have to lay off some staff for another six months before the industry goes back to normal.”

