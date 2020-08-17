Dlamini-Zuma hits out those blaming her for tough lockdown regulations

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been criticised for the ban on the sale of tobacco products during the national state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday said that it was “disingenuous” to criticise her for some of the stringent lockdown regulations due to her position as the minister responsible for gazetting the rules.

Dlamini-Zuma has been criticised for the ban on the sale of tobacco products during the national state of disaster.

The minister has also been cited as a respondent in several legal battles challenging the validity of the regulations under the Disaster Management Act to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and save lives.

At a media briefing on Monday in Pretoria on level 2 lockdown regulations, Dlamini-Zuma said that she felt that she was being given too much credit over the ban on the sales of tobacco products.

“I think you’re giving me too much credit that I do not deserve, and I think you’re also shortchanging the government and the president because the president leads a team and it’s that team that decides,” she said.

The minister said that the decisions undertaken by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) were collective and not made by her.

“Everybody puts their views and argues, but at the end of the day what is decided, is decided by the team. So, picking on me as though I’m the only one who decides… In the end, I’m the one who signs on these regulations because we can’t have 30-odd signatures. Someone must take the responsibility and I do, that’s why I sign,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

“But to pretend that it’s just my decisions, I think it’s actually disingenuous to say that. But I suppose some people find it easier to find a scapegoat. That’s part of life,” she added.

The sale of cigarettes and tobacco products will be permitted under level 2 lockdown from midnight on Monday.

Dlamini-Zuma said that the sale of liquor at licensed premises was permitted from 9am to 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

