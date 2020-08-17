Denel appoints Talib Sadik as interim group CEO

Sadik takes up the reigns at a time when the state arms company is in the throes of a liquidity crisis and has failed to pay workers their salaries for three months now.

JOHANNESBURG – Denel has appointed Talib Sadik as its interim chief executive.

The cash crisis has the potential to sink Denel with work being postponed, customers losing confidence and orders being cancelled.

The_ Business Day_ reported the company is vulnerable to being placed in business rescue by creditors which could spark a wider fiscal crisis.

