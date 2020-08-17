DA’s Ntuli challenges Steenhuisen to TV debates ahead of party’s congress

Ntuli made the announcement at a briefing on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership candidate Mbali Ntuli has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of four live Tv debates in the run-up to the party’s congress.

The DA will convene a virtual congress in October in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Last year, the party cancelled debates between candidates running for the post of federal council chairperson.

Ntuli said the concept of having a series of debates was deeply entrenched within the liberal tradition and it encourages transparency.

“I believe that this debate will provide the DA with the opportunity to show we are a fully transparent party that is capable of being open and to for the public at large to understand what these candidates are capable of on various issues that affect this country.”

Mbali Ntuli | Press Conference | 17 August 2020 https://t.co/Ss0nBplXVS — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) August 17, 2020

