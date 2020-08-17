CSA in turmoil as CEO Jacques Faul quits in wake of Nenzani resignation

Earlier, the organisation revealed that its president Chris Nenzani had stepped down.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket SA (CSA) has been dealt another blow with its acting CEO Jacques Faul resigning.

To add to the dire situation, its chief operations officer Naasei Appiah was fired on Sunday.

Appiah, along with Corrie van Zyl and Clive Eksteen, had been suspended since October last year.

The trio was charged with, among other things, dereliction of duty and were found guilty of non-payment of an agreed contract with the South African Cricketer's Association.

A new president and chairperson will be appointed at CSA's annual general meeting scheduled for 5 September.

