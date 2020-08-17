Court reinstates sacked Popcru general secretary Nkosinathi Theledi

He was dismissed at a national executive committee meeting last month without being allowed to state his case and immediately barred from entering the union's offices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has reinstated sacked general secretary of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), Nkosinathi Theledi.

He was dismissed at a national executive committee meeting last month without being allowed to state his case and immediately barred from entering the union's offices.

But in its judgment, the court said that Theledi's removal was unlawful.

The union represents 160,000 police and prison workers and has been in the news recently following the mysterious disappearance of R200 million from the union's investment arm.

