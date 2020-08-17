CoCT holds off on releasing report into Bulelani Qholani eviction

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that the investigative report into the controversial eviction of Bulelani Qholani would not be released just yet due to a court challenge by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Last month, a video showing law enforcement officers dragging a naked Qholani from his home in the Ethembeni settlement sparked widespread outrage.

The municipality appointed Fairbridges Attorneys to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said that in line with the recommendations made in the independent investigation report, four law enforcement officers, who were suspended after the incident, would soon face independent disciplinary proceedings.

"That should happen over the next couple of months and in the meantime, the law requires the staff members to be on paid suspension."

He says video filmed by law enforcement officers during the operation shows Bulelani Qholani emerging from a structure naked and unprompted.

"The only issue is should they [law enforcement officers] on the second time when he ran back into the structure have found a way to clothe him."

Smith said that the full investigative report would not be released yet as the Human Rights Commission had brought a court challenge around the matter.

The Social Justice Coalition's Axolile Notywala said that city officials also needed to be held accountable.

"Those people who gave the instruction, gave the instruction for an illegal eviction."

The city maintains this was not an eviction but rather an anti-land invasion operation.

