Bredasdorp contemplates effects of alcohol abuse as country lifts ban on liquor

Bredasdorp has been the scene of multiple murders of women and girls.

CAPE TOWN - As the nation prepares for the lifting on liquor sales, a small town with a history of violent crime against women is contemplating the effects of substance abuse.

In a special report, Eyewitness News returned to the town to track its progress in the fight against gender violence.

Even before Anene Booysen’s murder, Bredasdorp and surrounds had been the scene of at least two other gruesome femicides.

Community worker Lana O'Neil said Anene’s case made global headlines but did little to stem the carnage for the area’s women and girls.

In total, six women and girls in as many years all the victims violated, mutilated, murdered.

SAPS cluster commander for the Overberg, Donovan Heilbron said it was difficult to say exactly why the crimes are so violent in the area but he has a theory about one possible factor.

“Based on a docket analysis, especially when you look in the Bredasdorp area, you will always find that liquor plays a very crucial role.”

Heilbron said the local police have various interventions in place that they were working at, including a program within SAPS called Men for Change, which targets not the women who are at risk, but the men who abuse them.

Episode two: A perfect storm: booze, drugs and grinding poverty

