Wounded suspects flee robbery scene at Cradle Stone Mall
Police said seven armed men stormed a jewellery store on Sunday afternoon and opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG - A security guard has been shot and wounded during an armed robbery at the Cradle Stone Mall in Krugersdorp.
Off-duty police officers spotted the suspects and opened fire. Two suspects were wounded but they were carried away by the other suspects and fled in a getaway car.
Police evacuated the building and brought everyone to a place of safety