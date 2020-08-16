Wounded suspects flee robbery scene at Cradle Stone Mall

Police said seven armed men stormed a jewellery store on Sunday afternoon and opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG - A security guard has been shot and wounded during an armed robbery at the Cradle Stone Mall in Krugersdorp.

Police said seven armed men stormed a jewellery store on Sunday afternoon and opened fire.

Off-duty police officers spotted the suspects and opened fire. Two suspects were wounded but they were carried away by the other suspects and fled in a getaway car.

Police evacuated the building and brought everyone to a place of safety