uMthwalume community calls on Cele to keep promises after visit

DURBAN - The community of uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to do good on his promises after he visited the area on Saturday.

The bodies of five women have been discovered in the area over the past six months.

Two of the bodies were discovered last week. Minister Cele has promised thorough investigations into murders.

Cele has deployed divisional commissioner for detective services lieutenant-general Tebello Mosikili to look into the recent murders in uMthwalume.

He's also launched a new mobile police station in the area and has asked provincial commissioner lieutenant general Khombinkosi Jula to resolve issues at the Hibberdene police station which serves the area.

Brenda Sithole, a local activist, said they felt safer.

“I think residents feel much better because we have the mobile police station in the area. Now we can walk freely.”

At the same time, two men arrested in connection with the murders are expected to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

