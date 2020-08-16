US PPE donations will go directly to beneficiaries in SA 'to prevent corruption'

Marks was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport, announcing personal protective donations worth R5.9 million to the South African government.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, has expressed concern about COVID-19 related corruption in the country.

Marks was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport, announcing personal protective donations worth R5.9 million to the South African government.

There have been reports of corruption in the supply and tendering of PPE.

Several senior government officials have been implicated in the PPE scandals. The officials include presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Gauteng MEC for Health Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso.

Marks said to avoid acts of corruption, they would ensure that all PPE donations go directly to the beneficiaries.

“There has been corruption and it’s very disappointing. It does need to be overcome in South Africa. We’re delivering this to certain regions to the folks on the ground.”

The PEE donation will be distributed to front line staff in rural areas and in provinces harder hit by the coronavirus.

.@USAfricaCommand 's LT. Gen. Kirk Smith, says “the contributions of critical PPE & supplies help SA & reflect our commitment to partnership in Africa."



AFRICOM has been working closely with @StateDept & @USAID_SAfrica to assist where they can to the global COVID-19 response. pic.twitter.com/dxNdIBoLY4 — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) August 15, 2020

SOUTH AFRICA: U.S. donates #COVID19 protective gear to Health Services

---

"We've been working in close coordination with @StateDept & @USAID to provide assistance where we can to the international COVID-19 response.” - Lt. Gen. Smith, dep. commander

More: https://t.co/e5ixYhcaC7 pic.twitter.com/cAx2UMa9vJ — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) August 15, 2020

The U.S. government 🇺🇸 & @USAfricaCommand have delivered approximately R5.9 million worth of #COVID19 masks, gloves, medical gowns & sanitizing supplies to @HealthZA. All bound for GP, WC, EC, & KZN, where it will benefit front-line health workers 👩🏿‍⚕️👨🏿‍⚕️🩺. #COVID19SA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/YxC8NqKQH4 — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) August 15, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.