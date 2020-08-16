20°C / 22°C
US PPE donations will go directly to beneficiaries in SA 'to prevent corruption'

Marks was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport, announcing personal protective donations worth R5.9 million to the South African government.

US Air Force members seen with US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks on 15 August 2020 when PPE donations were delivered to South Africa amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: @USEmbassySA/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - The United States ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, has expressed concern about COVID-19 related corruption in the country.

Marks was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport, announcing personal protective donations worth R5.9 million to the South African government.

There have been reports of corruption in the supply and tendering of PPE.

Several senior government officials have been implicated in the PPE scandals. The officials include presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Gauteng MEC for Health Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso.

Marks said to avoid acts of corruption, they would ensure that all PPE donations go directly to the beneficiaries.

“There has been corruption and it’s very disappointing. It does need to be overcome in South Africa. We’re delivering this to certain regions to the folks on the ground.”

The PEE donation will be distributed to front line staff in rural areas and in provinces harder hit by the coronavirus.

