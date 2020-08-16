Survey: Around 3 million jobs affected in SA as a result of lockdown

In his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government, labour and business are working on an economic recovery plan for the country.

CAPE TOWN - Economists said practically workable plans must be implemented to resuscitate the country's ailing economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey has found at least 3,000,000 South Africans are now jobless as a result of the national lockdown.

As the country moves to Alert Level 2, Ramaphosa said government is now formulating an urgent economic recovery programme to save jobs and create new ones.

"We urge government to really move speedily and open the economy, because, with a lack of a safety net, South Africans are getting much more destitute and desperate without government supporting them," said Wits University Economics Lecturer, Lumkile Mondi.

Economist Mike Schüssler was sceptical about the yet to be seen plan that will revive the economy: "I would like to see the implementation of other plans that we've had before, so I think ultimately we don't need just plans we need actual implementation, relaxation of other red-tape rules, government to keep its wages under control...those are the things that would make a big difference in the longer run."

Schüssler said it would've been better if the nationwide lockdown was completely lifted.