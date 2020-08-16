Public encouraged to continue donating to relief organisations during lockdown

While thousands more will return to work on Tuesday as per lockdown level 2 regulations, many will still be relying on relief organisations for food.

CAPE TOWN - Various organisations and major retailers are calling on the public to continue supporting efforts to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While thousands more will return to work on Tuesday as per lockdown level 2 regulations, many will still be relying on relief organisations for food.

Pick n Pay Transformation Director Suzanne Ackerman-Berman said their Feed the Nation campaign provides food hampers for those in need.

The retailer works with NGO's to distribute the food to sustain a family for one month.

"We are urging all customers when they come to pick n pay stores to donate a minimum of R21 or whatever they can at the till point,” Ackerman-Berman said.

Managing director at Food Forward South Africa, Andy Du Plessis, said they've been redistributing edible surplus food to over 1000 NGO's across the country during the lockdown.

He appealed to the public to support their local organisations as many are struggling: "Government is nowhere to be seen in this and what we find is that as non-profits lose resources they are going to become ineffective."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.