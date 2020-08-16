Political parties react; EFF rejects easing of lockdown regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that the country would move to level 2 of the lockdown from Tuesday amid a significant decline in the COVID-19 infection rate.

JOHANNESBURG - The further easing of lockdown regulations is hoped to revive an economy battered even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but some political parties have strongly pushed back against the timing of the move.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that the country would move to level 2 of the lockdown from Tuesday amid a significant decline in the COVID-19 infection rate.

The move will see many more sectors of the economy opening again amid fears some business will not survive the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The tobacco and alcohol bans will be lifted, and this has been met with cautious optimism from industry players.

Ramaphosa has also announced that family gathering will be allowed, gyms can be reopened, and inter-provincial travel will be permitted.

The EFF said the relaxation of the regulations was based on manipulated COVID-19 data. It said the move would lead to a further loss of life. The party said it rejected the relaxed lockdown regulations.

The IFF has welcomed the move but said it must be accompanied by the best preparatory requirements by the health system for a second wave of infections.

While the DA said the amendments came a little too late and slammed the unchanged curfew at 10pm as senseless.

