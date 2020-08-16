Marikana massacre: People must admit to their wrongdoing, says Amcu

Amcu is expected to hold a commemoration on Sunday for the miners who died in the Marikana Massacre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Unions (Amcu) said the dependents of the 34 workers slain in Marikana on this day, eight years ago, were failed by Lonmin.

The workers came under a hail of bullets during a wage strike at Lonmin platinum mine in the North West, sparking deep anger locally and widespread condemnation abroad.

Ten others, including Lonmin security guards and police officers, were killed in the build up to the unrest.

Amcu’s president Joseph Mathunjwa said Lonmin had failed to improve the lives of the mining community as the company had promised.

“When we talk about restitution, it’s not only about monetary compensation. It’s about people who need to admit to their wrongdoing to innocent workers. To this day, no one has admitted that. Life has just gone on, as if they had killed animals.”

Mathunjwa said while the police’s heavy-handed actions cannot go unpunished, more needs to be done to reform the country's policing system.

“The police in South Africa are under severe pressure. They are killed and attacked. We don’t know how they’re supported in terms of counselling.”

