Mabena’s close friend remembers icon’s ‘kindness,’ ‘superstar quality’

A handful of friends and family bid their final goodbyes to the legend during a crematorium in Pretoria on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Iconic personality Bob Mabena has been hailed as an impeccable broadcaster, a lover of music and a pioneer of South Africa’s radio landscape.

His passing sent shockwaves across the media industry, with many celebrating the humanity and kindness he displayed throughout his 31 years behind the mic.

In moving tribute, Mabena’s close friend George Manyosi spoke passionately about his work ethic and his superstar quality.

“The beauty about him is, the first was his charisma. The second thing was his hunger to learn all the way to the end. He would listen. He was open minded. He would take an idea and run with it. The last thing was his kindness. That’s how he succeeded and became the man we celebrate today.”

The Jammer, as he was affectionately known, died at the age of 51 after suffering cardiac arrest.

