Holomisa joins call for authorities to be held accountable for Marikana massacre

JOHANNESBURG - As the nation marks eight years since the Marikana massacre, political parties and civic organisations have joined labour union Amcu in commemorating what many consider one of the darkest the moments in the country's post-apartheid history.

Thirty-four mineworkers died after coming under a hail of bullets during a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in North West province.

Ten people were also killed a week prior to the strike, bringing the total number of those who lost their lives in Marikana to 44.

In a virtual address in Midrand on Sunday, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said authorities must take accountability for the tragedy.

“We will never forget the images of guns waving around and the images of lifeless bodies in the dust. It was yet another awful lesson of what happens when the powerful supress the weak with guns. It never ends well.”

Bishop Paul Rain has likened the events of 16 August to the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960.

“Black lives matter. You’re not a piece of rubbish who must be shot in the back because you disagree about the amount of money you are paid for going down a hole every day. You are not less important than the management who sit in refined offices and sip champagne and not understanding the profound demolishment of people.”

Amcu said it was still waiting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to come and apologise to the wounded mine workers and widows of those who lost their lives.

