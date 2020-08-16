20°C / 22°C
Hamilton on pole as Mercedes sweep Spanish GP front row

The pole was a record-extending 92nd for six times world champion Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix.

FILE: Lewis Hamilton rests ahead of his Spanish Grand Prix race. Picture: @MercedesAMGF1/Twitter.
LONDON - Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Valtteri Bottas completing the Mercedes front row lockout at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The pole was a record-extending 92nd for six times world champion Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s closest challenger in the standings, will start in third place with Mexican Sergio Perez lining up fourth for Racing Point on his return after missing two races due to COVID-19.

