FYI: Freezing temperatures expected across SA, with snow in Western Cape

According to the SAWS, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-teens during the day this coming week, with below zero temperatures in the evening from Tuesday to Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Disaster Management Centres and emergency responders are on standby for the severe weather forecasted for this coming week.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell is urging the public to stay indoors and off the roads over this period.

The MEC’s spokesperson, James-Brent Styan, said the South African Weather Service announced very cold weather across most parts of the country, with snowfall and heavy rainfall expected across the Western Cape.

