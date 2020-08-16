DA slams international travel ban, 10pm curfew & limited school attendance

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday announced the further reopening of the economy, which includes the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products under alert level 2.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said another extension of South Africa’s national state of disaster during the COVID-19 pandemic was not justified, and the party wants the ban on international travel, as well as the 10pm curfew and limited school attendance to be lifted immediately.

Opposition party leaders have come out criticising government for not lifting lockdown restrictions months ago, pointing to the crippling effect this has had on the economy.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said restrictions on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products should have been lifted months ago, along with every other regulation that has curbed economic activity during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The president admitted in his address the models used to justify shutting down the economy were wrong. This is not something you can casually mention and walk away from. They’ve paralysed our economy for five months based on wrong information and heads must roll… with regards to the remaining restrictions, the ban on international travel, the senseless 10pm curfew and limited school attendance – these must all be lifted immediately.

“Our country simply cannot afford to turn away tourists, and we can’t continue to jeopardise the education of our children. We can, and must, get on with our lives, while remaining vigilant in our behaviour.”

He added: “Lifting the ban on alcohol and tobacco sales, as well as opening beaches and parks and permitting inter-provincial travel is not something for which government should now be praised or thanked. These restrictions should have been lifted months ago, along with every other regulation that has curbed economic activity during lockdown.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters said there was no solid scientific basis showing that lockdown regulations needed to be eased.

The red berets have called for an independent review of the COVID-19 data used by government.

The Good Party has stressed the dire need to now ensure economic recovery in the country takes place.

