Ceres residents frustrated as pleas for housing ‘falling on deaf ears’

Violent demonstrations broke out in the Wittenberg Municipality town’s N’duli community, as residents took their grievances to the streets, protesting and setting tyres alight.

CAPE TOWN - Ceres residents in the Western Cape said their pleas for proper housing are falling on deaf ears.

They claim houses that were earmarked for them are being allocated to other residents.

Demonstrations over housing demands in Ceres saw some protesters from N’duli this week block a road and set a delivery truck and municipal vehicle alight.

Protesters have distanced themselves from these violent acts.

Community member Thembela Sifile is aggrieved over the bolstered presence of police and law enforcement officers in the community.

“Now that we are striking for RDP houses security is tight, law enforcement is closing the road, we have to walk, because why couldn’t he do this when the people were shot last week. Two people died; they were shot inside their houses.”

Western Cape South African Human Rights Commissioner, Chris Nissen, said met with residents and would have follow-up meetings with representatives this coming week.

“We will be meeting with all the stakeholders, including the municipality, so that we can begin to get to the bottom of all of this and hopefully that meeting will clarify all the claims and counter-claims.”

Law enforcement officers are patrolling the community to deal with any disruptions.

