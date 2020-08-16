As level 2 approaches, SA virus recovery rate at 80%

Around 4,513 more cases were picked up in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's total case load to 583,653.

JOHANNESBURG – At least 121 more people have died after contracting COVID-19 in South Africa, pushing the national death toll to 11,677.

South Africa is still ranked as one of the hardest hit countries in the world. Around 4,513 more cases were picked up in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's total case load to 583,653.

The recoveries now stand at 466 941 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 15 August. pic.twitter.com/5MsLPCZFmp — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 15, 2020

The total number of tests conducted in South Africa to date is 3,378,029 with 26,918 new tests conducted since the last report.

Globally, there are now more than 21 million cases and while over 13 million people have recovered from the disease, around 770,000 others have now died.

The latest figures were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address on Saturday.



