As cold front looms, Eskom says power system severely constrained
Eskom announced on Sunday that the power system is severely constrained for the week as the return of generation units is delayed.
JOHANNESBURG - Not only will it be a cold week across the country this coming week, but it could also be a dark one.
This comes off the back of two days of stage two loadshedding this past week.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 16, 2020
Power system will be severely constrained for the week ahead as return of generation units is
delayed pic.twitter.com/k4p0O1UURO