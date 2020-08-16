As cold front looms, Eskom says power system severely constrained

Eskom announced on Sunday that the power system is severely constrained for the week as the return of generation units is delayed.

JOHANNESBURG - Not only will it be a cold week across the country this coming week, but it could also be a dark one.

Eskom announced on Sunday that the power system is severely constrained for the week as the return of generation units is delayed.

This comes off the back of two days of stage two loadshedding this past week.