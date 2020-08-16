Amcu: Sibanye-Stillwater must take responsibility for Marikana massacre

The union said the living conditions of the mining community of Nkaneng informal settlement in Marikana have not improved.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has decried government’s failure to intervene in the exploitation of black workers by mining giants.

Amcu commemorated the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre that left 44 people dead.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since that fateful day miners, survivors, labour unions and public figures have not gathered at the scene of the bloodshed.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said Sibanye-Stillwater, which took over the reins from Lonmin last year, must take responsibility for the murder of the miners.

“Sibanye-Stillater has been given Lonmin as a trophy for their exploitation of workers. Therefore, we should call this massacre Sibanye-Stillwater massacre. These people are cousins. They are the same. Their behaviour.”

Mathunjwa lashed out at government for allowing the mining giant to go unpunished and continue its legacy of exploiting miners.

Amcu has since called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise in person to the wounded mine workers and the widows of those who lost their lives.