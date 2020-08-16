‘A great loss’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to anti-apartheid activist Paul David

David passed away on Thursday at the age of 79.The activist was a member of the Natal Indian Congress, as well as the United Democratic Front.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended government’s condolences following the death of anti-apartheid activist Paul David.

The activist was a member of the Natal Indian Congress, as well as the United Democratic Front. During his university days, he served on the student representative council of the University of Natal, alongside Steve Biko.

In a statement on Saturday, Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Paul David as the last member of the Consulate Six is a great loss to our country and especially to the people of KwaZulu-Natal alongside whom he exerted himself in the trenches of struggle.”

David is being remembered for his work as part of the Release Mandela Campaign. He was also part of the Consulate Six, a group of activists who were sheltered by the British Consulate in Durban in 1984 while police were searching for them.

The president has wished the family strength as they deal with the loss of the anti-apartheid activist.

