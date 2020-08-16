2 killed, several injured following accident near Newcastle

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died and several others have been injured following an accident involving two vehicles along the N11 outside Newcastle.

Paramedics said both of the cars were alight following the incident.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency department’s Robert Mckenzie said: “Paramedics treated two seriously injured patients at the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not known. It will be investigated by the police.”

At the same time, there are reports of another crash along the N2.

It’s believed that several cars were involved in that accident and a tanker was alight. Motorists have been advised to avoid that route.

