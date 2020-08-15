Alcohol and cigarette sales unbanned

The President’s address follows a meeting earlier this week of the National Coronavirus Command Council and meetings today of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Coronavirus Command Council has lifted the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

