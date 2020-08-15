WATCH: Final farewell for radio icon Bob Mabena

Mabena passed away at the age of 51 on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

CAPE TOWN – Legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena’s funeral service got under way on Saturday.

Mabena passed away at the age of 51 on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

He was a renowned television and radio personality who started his career in 1989. He went on to host numerous television and radio shows across many prominent broadcast houses.

He mentored and paved the way for many emerging broadcasters to achieve their own success in a dynamic and competitive entertainment and broadcast industry.

Today, South Africans join his loved ones to bid farewell.

Watch proceedings in the video below.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.