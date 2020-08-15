US donates PPE worth R5.9mn to SA

The donation brings the total value of the support to South Africa ‘s COVID-19 fight to more than R800 million.

KEMPTON PARK - The US government has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R5.9 million to South Africa.

US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks made this announcement at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

The PPE that was delivered consists of masks, gloves, medical gowns and sanitising supplies destined for front line staff and will be distributed in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus such as Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The donation brings the total value of the support to South Africa ‘s COVID-19 fight to more than R800 million.

Marks said South Africa must be assured that the US is with the country as we continue to fight the virus.

She added the embassy staff will deliver the staff to the beneficiaries to identified departments.

