uMthwalume gets mobile police station after apartheid blamed for lack of one

UMTHWALUME - The uMthwalume community on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has finally been given a mobile police station following the deaths of five women whose bodies were discovered in the area over the past six months.

The community has been calling for increased police visibility since the first two victims disappeared in March.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Saturday and announced several interventions.

He said community complaints about the Hibberdene police station which serves uMthwalume are being addressed.

Earlier this week, authorities in the province implied that the reason there was no police station in the area was because the apartheid regime did not build one.

“I have instructed the provincial commissioner and the deputy national commissioner to look at the matter and make sure the police station serves the people in the proper way," said Cele.

Cele said officers deployed to a newly launched mobile station will conduct patrols in a bid to prevent crime in the area.

“Twenty-four seven, there will be people available to accept the complaints of the people.”

Lieutenant-general Tebello Mosikili, who is the divisional commissioner for detective services, has also been brought in to look into the recent murders.

