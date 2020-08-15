‘There’s so much we’ll miss’: Mabena’s wife, daughter share moving tributes

In a heartfelt virtual funeral service on Saturday afternoon, Mabena has been celebrated for his contribution to the industry with a lustrous career spanning over three decades.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of iconic broadcaster Bob Mabena have gathered to bid farewel l to the radio pioneer at a crematorium in Pretoria on Saturday.

“The Jammer,” as he was affectionately known, died on Monday from cardiac arrest. He was 51.

The icon’s daughter, Clementine, spoke on behalf of her siblings, remembering the role Mabena played as a leader and a father.

“They thought the day my father’s heart stopped beating, mine would do the same. I thought the sun would be blocked out; I thought the world would stop spinning… I don’t know if this is denial or whether he’s holding me up, but here I am. I have some words from my siblings, ‘There’s so much we’ll miss about you, but that doesn’t take away from the great times we’ve had together. You will always be in our heart and minds. Rest in eternal peace, papa.’”

Mabena's wife Eucharist Hadebe said her husband’s legacy would live on forever.

“My husband was a giver. Bob gave the gift of time to everyone he came across. He was a great teacher, very patient, and left so many lessons with our kids, his friends and colleagues. He was consistent with the person he was with the world; he was the same person and even better at home. He was intelligent and knew anything about everything.”

The veteran's uncle, known just as Pat, has thanked South Africans for their support and fans who have supported Mabena throughout his career, which started in 1989.

